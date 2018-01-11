High-speed police chase in Arizona ends with a kiss

A high-speed car chase in Arizona had a bizarre "Bonnie and Clyde" ending when the suspects embraced shortly after their daring run from authorities ended.

KNXV-TV, ABC's Phoenix affiliate, was able to capture Wednesday night's chase on video.

Police in Mesa, Arizona, said the incident occurred after attempting to pull over a stolen silver SUV from Apache Junction, Arizona.

According to police, 35-year-old Dustin Perkins and 29-year-old Lovida Flores failed to stop when a police unit spotted the stolen vehicle. The patrol officer didn't pursue the SUV but alerted dispatchers.

A short time later a separate Mesa patrol unit spotted the reported stolen car. This time, a chase ensued. Several local agencies even joined in the pursuit, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects could be seen weaving in and out of traffic during the run that lasted over 30 minutes. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed through a wooded fence, spinning out of control and into a ditch. Perkins and Flores fled the vehicle and ran in opposite directions. Soon after, they walked toward one another and embraced. Police then moved in to arrest them.

The two suffered injuries as a result of the crash, according to officials. Perkins suffered a broken hand while Flores' injures were more severe. She was taken to Banner Dessert Medical Center according to the sheriff's office. She is listed in serious condition, KNXV reported.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the two face multiple charges, including aggressive driving, criminal damage and stolen vehicle charges. It was not clear if they had retained an attorney.