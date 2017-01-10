Suspect in Custody After Hostage Situation at Alabama Credit Union

A suspect is in custody after a hostage situation at a credit union in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, officials told local media. No one was injured in the incident inside the One Credit Union, according to Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Teena Richardson.

The suspect's connection to the bank is not immediately clear, police said.

The situation did not appear to be a robbery, the police said earlier to ABC affiliate WBMA, adding that the initial call came in as a "gun call." Police said the credit union did not appear to be open.

The credit union is located across the street from the University of Alabama's law school. The University of Alabama issued a campus alert when the hostage situation was reported, urging people to avoid the area.