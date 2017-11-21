Ikea recalls dresser again after death of 8th child

Ikea is recalling again a number of its dressers after an eighth child was killed by it.

Interested in Recalls? Add Recalls as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Recalls news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The latest victim was a 2-year-old California boy who was crushed by a MALM dresser after being put down for a nap in his bedroom in May.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said today that Ikea has now received 186 reports of incidents with MALM style chests and dressers. More than 90 children have been injured from them, the CPSC said.

Ikea is recalling MALM 3-drawer, 4-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models, as well as other non-MALM model dressers.

CPSC

Ikea said last month in a statement that "the initial investigation indicates that the chest involved in this incident had not been properly attached to the wall." It has recalled MALM chests and dressers "due to serious tip-over hazard."

The Swedish furniture brand first issued a recall in June 2016, which reportedly included roughly 29 million chests and dressers.

The company issued a statement today about the latest announcement of the recall, saying that they “have done extensive outreach to consumers” including television ads, social and digital advertising, and emails to 13 million consumers, but noted “there is still more work to be done.”

They said that the drawers are safe if attached to the wall, and if you don’t want to use the wall attachment then it can be returned for a full refund or you can request that an Ikea representative come attach it to the wall.

Carlos Hamann/AFP/Getty Images

A lawyer for the family of the latest victim, who has not been named, said the family plans to sue Ikea. The lawyer said the family was unaware the dresser had been recalled.

Jacquelyn Collas, whose 2-year-old son also died after being pinned down by a MALM dresser in February 2014, has also filed a lawsuit against Ikea.

In its answer to Collas' suit, Ikea denied any allegations of manufacturing defect or inadequate warning.

On April 10, 2017, a Philadelphia court ruled that Collas’ son’s death was a wrongful death and the judge judge approved a settlement of over $16.6 million.