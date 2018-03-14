Infant among 4 dead in apparent triple-murder suicide in Brooklyn

Three men and an infant were discovered dead inside a Brownsville Brooklyn apartment just after 5 a.m. today.

One of the men, in his late 20s, is believed to be the father of the 1-year-old girl. A man in his 50s and another man in his late teens or early 20s were also found in the fourth floor apartment. Police are just starting to look into their relationships but all four seem to be related in some way.

The infant's grandmother arrived at the apartment to babysit when she made the horrific discovery. There was no sign of forced entry to the apartment, police said. All four were apparently shot in the head.

Detectives are preliminarily treating the deaths as a triple-murder suicide but did not immediately locate a weapon. Members of the NYPD Crime Scene Unit are headed to the scene.

The victims allegedly have had some history of domestic violence that detectives are starting to unravel.