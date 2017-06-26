Inmate on the run for 32 years captured in Arkansas

An escaped Arkansas inmate who had been on the run for 32 years was found and brought into custody on Sunday.

Steven Dishman escaped from the Cummins Unit Prison in Grady, Arkansas on May 28, 1985, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He was discovered Sunday at a home in Springdale, Arkansas.

Dishman was convicted of burglary in 1984 in Washington County and was eligible for parole in 1987, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Corrections told ABC News. His discharge date was set for 1991.

The 60-year-old was taken into custody in Springdale by local law enforcement and Arkansas State Police.

Bill Sadler with the for Arkansas State Police told ABC News that an individual who had met Dishman about five years after his escape came forward over the past weekend. That information provided led the state troopers to the Springdale residence.

Shirley Jones, Dishman’s mother, told The Associated Press that she came into contact with her son about six months after his escape. She added that he has not been in trouble since he got out, and that "he's a good person."

Dishman served one year of his seven year sentence before escaping. He will now have to serve the remaining six years of his prison term, Graves told ABC News.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have begun to question individuals who may have known Dishman but by a different name, according to Arkansas State Police.

It’s unclear at this point if Dishman will be serving more time for escaping.