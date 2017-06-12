Inmates escape from Oklahoma jail for 2nd time

Four dangerous inmates, including one in custody on a first-degree murder charge, escaped from an Oklahoma jail early this morning through the ventilation system, officials said today.

Two of the escapees escaped from the same jail just three months earlier, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

The jailbreak happened between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. local time Monday at the Lincoln County Jail, which is about 46 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The escapees are: Jeremy Tyson Irvin, 31; Brian Allen Moody, 23; Sonny Baker, 41; and Trey Glenn Goodnight, 27.

Moody and Baker had escaped from the same jail in March, according to the nearby Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office. On March 17, Moody, Baker and a third man broke out through the air vents, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.

"Moody, along with the third man, was recaptured on March 22 in eastern Oklahoma County," the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said. "Baker was caught on March 29 in Shawnee."

According to ABC affiliate KOCO, Lincoln County Sheriff Charles Dougherty said that today's escape happened the same way as the March escape.

"There's an area between the ceiling and ... probably about a 10-foot wall. It's made out of wire," Dougherty explained, according to KOCO. "They get up on top of that and they're able to jump over an air vent."

Dougherty said he is meeting with contractors about sealing the opening.

"I've already met with all three county commissioners and they've been in here with some contractors to look and see what we can do to avoid this from happening anymore," Dougherty said, according to KOCO.

Dougherty called the escapees "dangerous folks," adding, "I don’t think they're gonna hang around here."

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said anyone with information is urged to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 405-258-1191.