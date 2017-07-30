6 inmates still on the loose after 12 escape from Alabama jail

Six Alabama prison inmates -- including two in jail for attempted murder -- were on the loose Sunday night after a jailbreak at Walker County Jail, officials said.

Twelve inmates originally escaped from the jail, but six were captured, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

Still at large Sunday night were: Steven Blake Lamb, 28, of Quinton, in jail for attempted murder and other charges; Christopher Micheal Smith, 19, of Jasper, in jail for attempted murder and other charges; Michael Adam McGuff, 30, of Jasper, in jail for escape 3rd and obstructing government operations; Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, of Cordova, in jail for various drug-related charges; Larry Inman Jr., 29, of Parrish, in jail for two counts of receiving stolen property, attempting to elude and failure to appear; and Ethan Howard Pearl, 24, of Jasper, in jail for resisting arrest and other charges.