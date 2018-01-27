Investigators believe they have found the body of a missing 4-year-old boy in North Carolina.

While assisting local authorities in the search for Raul Gonzalez Johnson, the FBI said a body was discovered in a pond off a road near the boy's home in Laurinburg on Saturday afternoon.

The body appears to be Raul, who disappeared Wednesday, and the boy's family has been notified. The Scotland County Medical Examiner's Office must still confirm the identity and cause of death, the FBI said.

Authorities had said Raul's grandfather was watching him Wednesday when he lost track of the boy and called police. Raul was last seen by a neighbor walking in Laurinburg, according to ABC affiliate WVEC.

An Amber Alert in North Carolina was issued for Raul earlier this week.

