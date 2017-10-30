Judge largely blocks Trump's military transgender ban

A federal court judge in Washington, D.C. has largely blocked President Trump's controversial ban on transgender people serving in the military.

The judge, Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, issued an order on Monday halting two portions of Trump's presidential memorandum issued in late August, including reinstating the ban on transgender service members that was in place prior to June 2016.

Kollar-Kotelly also stopped Trump's move to block recruiting openly transgender persons to the military.

However, the judge did not block the portion of the Trump memo that prevented the use of government funds for sex reassignment surgeries.

Kollar-Kotelly was ruling in a lawsuit, Jane Doe v. Donald Trump, to stop the implementation of the ban, brought by several active duty transgender service members.

In late July, Trump tweeted that he would not allow transgender individuals to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military." Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, issued a statement following those tweets, announcing that no immediate personnel decisions would be made until after a formal presidential memorandum was issued.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The memo, provided in late August, gives the Department of Defense six months to develop an implementation plan that will go into effect on March 23, 2018.

The overall basis for the president's directive was "national security considerations," according to a senior White House official.

"In my judgment, the previous Administration failed to identify a sufficient basis to conclude that terminating the Departments' longstanding policy and practice would not hinder military effectiveness and lethality, disrupt unit cohesion, or tax military resources, and there remain meaningful concerns that further study is needed to ensure that continued implementation of last year's policy change would not have those negative effects," Trump's memo reads.

In June of 2016, Defense Secretary Ash Carter allowed transgender individuals to serve openly, permitting the funding of treatments and gender reassignment surgeries.

Carter gave one year for the Pentagon to study how to allow transgender individuals to join the military -- referred to as "accessions."

However, this past June, Mattis extended that study through January 2018. The White House memo would have extended the ban indefinitely until "such time that the defense secretary recommends against the contrary," the official said.