Late-night TV roundup: Trump, Corker beef takes center stage

The back-and-forth between Sen. Bob Corker and President Donald Trump drew lots of attention within the late-night TV circuit on Tuesday.

The two politicians' sparring provided amply fodder for late-night comedians.

“Well, I don't know if you're paying attention, but internal strife is tearing the Republican party apart at the seams,” said Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show.” “It's like a new civil war, only neither side is trying to help black people.

“Corker and Trump have been fighting head-to-head like two rams for a while now. You might recall that Corker called the White House 'an adult day care center.' OK, clever. Not entirely accurate. With Trump, you also need a night shift,” Colbert added.

Corker, R-Tenn., had taken his political battle with Trump to the next level on Tuesday, accusing the president of "debasing" the nation and urging him to leave tax negotiations and foreign policy "to the professionals."

Trump fired back on in a series of angry tweets, of course, mocking Corker's height and calling him “incompetent” and a "lightweight."

TONIGHT: The President is once again attacking Sen. Bob Corker. This time all bets are off. And so is POTUS' spell check, apparently. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/tMOkuZhuPM — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 25, 2017

“Just tweet it.”

“Yeah, today Corker said that Trump is a bad role model for children. And Trump said, ‘Not true. I've even proven that a child can be elected president," Fallon joked. “Trump was so mad, he squeezed his juice box and it went all over his tie.”

"Go to the cubby and get me another one," Fallon said in his best Trump impersonation. “You know what they say at the White House, 'If you don't have anything nice to say, just tweet it.'"

The Associated Press

Trump also said Corker “didn’t have the guts to run,” adding that he couldn't even be elected dogcatcher in his home state of Tennessee.

Fallon took that tidbit and ran with it, saying, "Great, now I have to rig dogcatcher election, too. I mean, it never ends with these guys.”

Making Halloween great again

Jimmy Kimmel targeted Trump too, but for a different reason: his "Make America Great Again" Halloween hats.

"Donald Trump's merchandise team is trying to make Halloween great again. For real," Kimmel said. "Like the Trump administration, it is only available for a limited time. The main difference between this hat and a real jack-o'-lantern, a jack-o'-lantern usually has something bright on the inside."

The orange-colored cap has "Make America Great Again" written on the back and an embroidered jack-o'-lantern on the front, which Kimmel called a "realistic presentation of the president's face."

The hats, which cost $45, were sold out by Tuesday night.

Some scary things are going on with the Trump Administration as they try to “Make Halloween Great Again.” #LSSC pic.twitter.com/diL1UWWPHi — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 25, 2017

Mrs. Trump's anti-bullying campaign

Trump also mocked Corker over his height, calling him "Liddle Bob corker" in a tweet on Tuesday. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden said that comment seemed a bit like bullying.

“So, looks like the first lady's anti-bullying initiative still has a ways to go,” Corden said, invoking Melania Trump, who made a surprise trip to a Michigan middle school this week as a part of her campaign to end bullying.

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah also chimed in, commending the first lady for having the courage to face middle schoolers.

"Seriously, I also can't help but be impressed with Melania. It takes balls to kick off an anti-bullying campaign in a middle school in Detroit. That's like roast central," Noah said.

"I have been to middle school in America before and those kids don't play games. I bet she was like, 'Hello, kiddies.' And a kid was, like, 'Why do you speak like Terminator's mom,'" Noah said.