The countdown is on for O.J. Simpson's release from Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Center, which could come as early as Oct. 1.

So how is the former football star's state of mind?

"Mr. Simpson is on cloud nine," his lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, told Fox News' Jeanine Pirro during an interview Saturday night. "He obviously likes the outcome ... Everything is hung from the moon at this point."

A group of four commissioners from the Nevada parole board on Thursday granted parole to Simpson after he served the minimum nine years of his 33-year sentence for a 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery incident in Las Vegas. Simpson was sentenced to prison after he allegedly led a group of men into a hotel and casino to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint; he contended the memorabilia and other personal items belonged to him, and he denied ever holding a gun or threatening the robbery victims.

Following the parole board's decision, Simpson is now in protective custody, having been moved to a separate part of the prison and removed from the general population, according to Nevada Department of Corrections spokesperson Brooke Keast.

But that's not sitting well with Simpson, according to LaVergne.

"The only thing that's kind of a little bit disheartening for him is that he's had a change of custody status, and they are going to kind of change that for the next couple of months until he's released," LaVergne said. "He's had to move his cell to an area where he is a bit more protected. There's good reason for that. One of them is for his own safety and basically not to rile things up ... There is a legitimate concern about threats."

As for his post-prison life, LaVergne said, "Florida has obviously been mentioned. California is another option. He is looking forward to spending a lot of time with his family. There were loved ones who have passed away, who he wants to honor them at their graves. He wants to live a quiet life."

And contrary to reports and Internet speculation, LaVergne said Simpson is not currently negotiating any deals, such as starring in a reality show.