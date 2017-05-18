Leaping lizards! Woman finds big iguana in toilet

May 18, 2017, 3:31 PM ET
VIDEO: The surprising discovery in a Florida bathroom prompted a call to 911.PlayHANDOUT/MIAMI-DATE FIRE RESCUE
WATCH Leaping lizards! Woman finds big iguana in toilet

A Florida woman’s trip to the restroom came with an unexpected guest.

When she opened the toilet and discovered an iguana lurking inside, she quickly called 911.

Florida woman has iguana plunged from her clogged toilet

Lizard found in student's meal becomes science lab class mascot at NJ school

Snake rattles college graduation

Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue believes the lizard came through the home's plumbing and wound up in the toilet "because they're excellent swimmers and they can hold their breath for an extended period of time."

According to ABC affiliate WPLG-TV in Miami, Lt. Scott Mullin of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Venom One unit removed the large lizard and transported it to a wildlife rescue center.