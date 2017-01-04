A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) commuter train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, this morning.

Officials said 37 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The train apparently hit the platform or a bumper at a very low speed, according to New York's Office of Emergency Management.

WABC

A female passenger told ABC station WABC in New York she heard a big "boom" as the train was coming into the terminal.

Another woman told WABC she believed the train was traveling at a faster speed than usual right before the crash.

StevenZundell via Twitter

The incident happened on LIRR track 6 around 8:30 a.m. The terminal is located near the Barclays Center.

About 600 people were on the train, according to WABC.

Anticipate possible delays into and out of Atlantic Terminal this morning due to an incident at the terminal. — LIRR (@LIRR) January 4, 2017

ABC News' Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.