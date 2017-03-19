A Louisiana sheriff's deputy was fatally shot late Saturday night while conducting an investigation, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police confirmed.

The deputy was conducting an investigation near a barber shop in East Baton Rouge when shots were fired, Louisiana State Police spokesman Bryan Lee said at a press conference early Sunday morning. The deputy's name has not yet been released.

The suspect was also shot, and is being treated at local hospital, Lee said.

Here's what we know about a deputy shot in the line of duty Saturday night: https://t.co/6bNmwEqoon pic.twitter.com/vU3habKgH1 — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 19, 2017

Multiple @WBRZ crews at scene of shooting where deputy was shot Sat. night. Two pics from the scene. https://t.co/Qd2g5won5f pic.twitter.com/SgjLSYJOWx — Trey Schmaltz (@treyschmaltz) March 19, 2017

"It's a tragic night for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, one of our deputies has been shot and killed," East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said at the press conference. "Right now Sheriff Gautreaux is with the family. We are focused on working with the family, praying for the family and making sure our deputies have the help and support they need."

Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish and the City of Baton Rouge Sharon Weston Broome, also at the press conference, said "this is certainly a tragedy for the community."

Louisiana State Police, who were contacted shortly before midnight to investigate the shooting, are leading the investigation.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.