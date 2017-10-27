Major storm bearing down on East Coast

A major coastal storm is expected to blow through the East Coast Sunday into Monday, arriving exactly five years after Superstorm Sandy devastated the area.

On Saturday, the storm system -- which is expected to be significantly less powerful than Sandy -- is forecast to spread heavy rain across Florida, after which it will quickly move up the East Coast.

By Sunday afternoon, heavy rain will be falling from New Jersey to New England.

Some areas could see more than 6 inches of rain and flash flooding is possible in the Northeast Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Very gusty winds of 40 to 60 mph may impact the Northeast on Monday as the storm leaves.

Travelers should brace for potential delays at northeastern airports.

Sunday marks five years to the day Superstorm Sandy devastated the East Coast in 2012. The storm resulted in dozens of deaths in New York state and both New York and New Jersey reported over $30 billion in damages.

Mark Lennihan/AP Photo, FILE