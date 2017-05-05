Man accused of killing brother linked to 2004 murder of couple on California beach: Officials

A man in custody for the murder of his brother has been linked to the 2004 murder of a couple on a northern California beach, officials said.

Shaun Gallon, 38, who was arrested several weeks ago for allegedly killing his brother in their home, is believed to be the killer of Lindsay Cutshall, 22, and her fiancé Jason Allen, 26, Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas said at a news conference today. The pair were found shot dead on a beach near Jenner, California, on Aug. 18, 2004.

No charges have been filed against Gallon in couple's murder as of yet, Freitas said today. The case will be presented to the district attorney's office in the near future, he added.

AP Photo/Family via The Coshocton Tribune

In 2004, Sonoma County was "rocked" by the murder of this "young, innocent" couple, Freitas said.

Freitas said Gallon was "well known to sheriff's office investigators" and was a person of interest early on who was never ruled out.

This was believed to be a random crime, Freitas said, adding that he is confident there was no connection between the suspect and victims.

Freitas said the sheriff's office is "confident that we have Jason and Lindsay's killer in custody" and added that Gallon had information about the killings that no one else could know.

Cutshall, of Ohio, and Allen, of Michigan, were Christian youth camp workers in California's Sierra Nevada foothills. They were on a weekend trip when they were killed, The Associated Press reported. Their bodies were found still zipped into their sleeping bags next to each other on a beach.

The victims' parents said in a statement read today by Freitas, "We praised the lord for his capture and we trust in the due process of the law."

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to contact authorities.

Gallon has pleaded not guilty in his brother's murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.