Man dies after he's carjacked, run over by his own vehicle in Los Angeles: Police

Dec 12, 2017, 1:59 PM ET
A man was killed on Monday night after he was carjacked and run over by his own vehicle in Los Angeles, police said.

The carjacking occurred inside a parking structure in the 600 block of South Carondelet Street at about 6:25 p.m., police said.

The victim -- whose name or age was not released by authorities -- was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

PHOTO: Scene of a fatal carjacking in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 2017.KABC
Scene of a fatal carjacking in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 2017.

The suspect -- whose only description is that he is an adult male -- fled in the victim's car, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said, adding that the case is being actively investigated.

