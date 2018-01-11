Man at large after allegedly killing mother of his infant daughter: Police

Police in North Carolina are searching for a man who allegedly killed the mother of his infant daughter.

Officials initially said the man had fled with the baby, Journei Bennett, but she has since been found safe and unharmed, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. However, her father, Jonathan Bennett, 23, is still at large.

Police said the victim, whose name was not released, was found shot at a home this afternoon. She died at the scene, police said. A second child was found unharmed at the scene, police said.

It appears to be a "domestic-related and that the victim and suspect were known to one another," police said.

Authorities are searching for Jonathan Bennett who was last seen driving an older white Ford Expedition with New York license plate HUP3071.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.