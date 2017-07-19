Most people run out of the water when they spot sharks. But not one New Jersey beachgoer, who jumped into action when he saw a shark washed up on the sand and decided to help the fish with his bare hands.

Lifeguards in Beach Haven, New Jersey, blew their whistles to try to clear the area when a small sand shark headed toward shore on top of the waves, according to ABC New York City station WABC-TV.

Andrew Boris captured the crazy moment that came next as a beachgoer grabbed the shark. "And this guy just walked up, just grabbed it with two hands, and like ran off with it," Boris said.

"One of the other lifeguards grabbed it from him, and then they tried to make their way out into the surf to try to let the shark go, but they kind of got into distress because they were a little too deep," Boris told WABC. "So then the other lifeguard in the Sea-Doo [jet ski] went out to rescue that guy and the shark, and he made this amazing one hand grab of the shark, held it over his head as he was going out and everyone was cheering."

The shark reportedly made it safely back into the ocean waters off the New Jersey shore and the unidentified man involved was unharmed.