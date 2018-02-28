Man posing as rideshare driver accused of raping 7 women

A 44-year-old California man has been arrested and accused of raping seven women while posing as a rideshare driver, KABC Los Angeles reported.

Nicholas Morales was arrested by Alhambra police following a string of sexual assaults over more than a year, authorities said.

KABC

Morales allegely attacked women in West Hollywood, Beveryly Hills and Los Angeles, police said. He would drive up to women who appeared intoxicated and ask if they'd requested a ride.

"As a woman, and as somebody who goes out at night in Hollywood, it's scary," Rachel Evans told KABC. "You know, when it's 2 in the morning and you're getting out of a bar, you're not really looking at the license plate."

Morales is being held in lieu of $10.3 million bail.