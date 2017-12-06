Man stealing AR-15 assault rifle from police car caught on surveillance video

Florida police are searching for a suspect who stole police equipment right out of a cop car, including an AR-15 assault rifle with three fully loaded magazines.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, the man was caught on surveillance camera stealing from a marked Opa Locka Police Department patrol vehicle while it sat in a neighborhood driveway, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

In the video, the man walks up to the car, opens the unlocked passenger door and begins stealing equipment, such as a tactical vest with police markings. The suspect is seen making three trips to his car, including one carrying the rifle. He also made off with a Taser and cartridges, and a 16-round, .45-caliber magazine, according to police.

Pembroke Pines police believe the suspect was also responsible for additional vehicle burglaries which occurred around the same area Tuesday morning.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male, roughly 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with a full-sleeve tattoo visible on his right arm.