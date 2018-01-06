Workers at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino had more than 10 interactions with Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock in the days prior to the mass shooting, but staffers didn't notice anything unusual about the killer, MGM Resorts told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Friday.

"Mandalay Bay staff, room service and housekeeping had contact with Paddock or entered his suite more than 10 times over the course of his stay, including the three days leading up to October 1," a spokesperson told the newspaper. "There were numerous interactions with Stephen Paddock every day at the resort, including a room service delivery and a call with housekeeping on October 1, all of which were normal in nature. As a result of these interactions, there was no need to conduct a welfare check."

Paddock, 64, killed 58 people on Oct. 1 after spraying attendees at an outdoor country music festival with bullets from his 32nd floor hotel room. Paddock fatally shot himself.

John Locher/AP, FILE

MGM Resorts was scrutinized by critics following the shooting who wondered if hotel staff did indeed check in on Paddock, wouldn't his arsenal of weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition be noticed.

The hotel was further scrutinized after a hotel worker told The New York Times that the gunman's room had not cleaned for three days after he left a "Do Not Disturb" sign on his door.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

MGM Resorts further explained in its statement to the Review-Journal, "All MGM Resorts properties follow a health and welfare check operating procedure that stipulates a welfare check be performed after two consecutive days where a do-not-disturb sign has been displayed on the door and the guest has not interacted in-person or by phone with housekeeping or other hotel staff over the same period."

The Review-Journal said it was sent the statement after it asked MGM Resorts about any changes to the policies on entering guest's room without their consent.