A manhunt is underway in the Washington, D.C. area for a suspect who kidnapped a male Georgetown University student Thursday afternoon, forcing him into an SUV and driving him to ATMs and high-end stores in an attempt to withdraw money from his bank account and use his credit card, police said.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by ABC News, the victim told officers that at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Thursday on a residential street in the District's Georgetown neighborhood, the suspect "asked him for money and after he hesitated to answer, [the suspect] grabbed him by the arm and pulled him into his car."

The suspect then drove the victim to several ATM machines and two separate stores in the District of Columbia and Maryland in an attempt to get cash and purchase merchandise with his credit card, according to the police report.

According to the victim, all transactions were declined.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to the police report. The suspect's vehicle is described as a light gray or silver SUV or crossover-style four-door of an unknown make or model.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his late 30s to 40s, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium build, dark-colored hair, dark-colored mustache, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black suit, black shirt, gray neck tie, and black shoes.

A surveillance video was released by police Friday of the suspect and the victim in one of the stores they allegedly visited, according to ABC affiliate WJLA.

Georgetown University issued a statement Friday alerting students and staff of the incident, adding that the Georgetown Police Department "is coordinating with Metropolitan Police Department to increase patrols in the area."

"It's very highly unusual for this area," Georgetown University student Austin Szabo told WJLA. "It's very highly unusual for this area. You hear about a lot of burglaries, people stealing laptops from unlocked rooms, but never anything kidnapping with a guy in a suit involved."

And Princess Adentan, another student, told WJLA, "It makes you think about your safety on-campus, or near campus for that matter."