A McDonald's employee in Florida rescued a police officer on Tuesday after she became unconscious at the restaurant's drive-thru window, according to a local ABC News affiliate report.

Surveillance footage provided to Miami-based station WPLG showed the fast-acting employee, Pedro Viloria, jumping out of the Doral store’s drive-thru window after a customer very slowly pulled away and ran into a median.

Viloria said the customer -- an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer who had her two children in the backseat -- was suffering from a medical emergency.

ONLY ON 10: Surveillance video shows a McDonalds worker jump from the drive thru window to save an unconscious police officer. More at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/JP6fqxCTaS — Derek Shore (@DerekShore) March 14, 2017

Viloria said the customer pulled up and paid for her order without a problem, but he noticed that she was having trouble breathing once he returned to the window with her food.

"In that moment, I thought, I'd rather save that woman's life," Viloria told WPLG on Tuesday. "I see she's like inflating her neck, like trying to breathe, like 'ahh,' and basically I thought something was going wrong."

After checking on the customer and finding her unconscious, Viloria said he rushed back into the restaurant to get help.

Thankfully, he did not have to look far.

A customer, who identified herself as a paramedic, jumped into action and assisted the cop, WPLG reported.

Moments later, an off-duty Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worker entered the store and offered his assistance as well, according to the report.

"The real heroes are the fire rescuers," Viloria told WPLG.

Viloria said the first responders performed CPR on the woman and used an automated external defibrillator machine to revive her.