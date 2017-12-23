Messy holiday travel on tap for most of US, followed by very cold air

There are 29 states on alert for snow, wind and flooding Saturday morning from Washington to Texas and all the way north to Maine.

The storm system stretches from the Deep South to New England, where airport delays are possible in Memphis and Boston.

Later this morning, the heavy rain will move into the major cities on the I-95 corridor from New York City to Boston as temperatures rise. Airports delays will be possible at New York City airports and in Boston.

The storm system will move off the Northeast coast after dinner time Saturday, with lingering delays possible in Boston.

As the Northeast begins to dry out and cool off on Saturday night into Sunday, a new storm system will already be developing in the Rockies with more snow on the way.

As the storm moves east from the Rockies into the Midwest it will bring snow from Denver to Chicago. The heaviest snow will fall south of Chicago where up to 4 inches of new snow could accumulate during the day on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the storm system will move into the Northeast and redevelop off the Northeast coast, bringing a quick hit of heavy snow to the inland Northeast.

At this point, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston will see a rain-snow mix, possibly changing to all snow with maybe 1 to 2 inches of accumulation by Christmas morning.

Maybe after all, we will have white Christmas on the East Coast.

Total snowfall accumulations from the snowstorm include a heavy band of snow with more than 10 inches of snow for inland New England.

Cold blast

Behind the winter storm, a blast of arctic air will invade most of the eastern half of the U.S. from the Rockies to the Northeast. The wind chills on Christmas morning in the central U.S. will plunge into the teens and 20s, with single digits and sub-zero wind chills further north.

The cold air mass will swing east into the Northeast and the Southeast with wind chills for the day after Christmas into the 20s for Atlanta and Raleigh and teens and single digits from Washington, D.C. to Boston.