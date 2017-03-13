A rookie Miami police officer was relieved of his duties after being arrested on robbery charges, the Miami Police Department said on Saturday.

Officer Jose Acosta, 21, was arrested and charged following an internal investigation. Acosta, who had been with the department for about six months, was charged with one count of armed robbery of a conveyance and one count of armed grand theft, the department said.

The probe began following accusations that he allegedly robbed victims during traffic stops, ABC News affiliate WPLG reported.

Miami Deputy Police Chief Luis Cabrera confirmed the arrest during a briefing on Saturday.

Statement by Deputy Chief Cabrera reference arrest of MPD officer https://t.co/9DeP0OZwU7 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 11, 2017

The officer was "relieved of duty without pay, pending termination," Cabrera said. "The city of Miami Police Department will not tolerate actions that betray the oath of our office as public servants and contradict our duty to serve and to protect our communities."

The department will hold a full news conference on Monday at 2 p.m. local time. The investigation is ongoing.