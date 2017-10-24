Teens could face life in prison if convicted of murder after rock thrown at van kills passenger

Oct 24, 2017, 2:15 PM ET
PHOTO: Genesee County Sheriffs Officers investigate the scene of a traffic fatality, Oct. 20, 2017, in Vienna Township, Mich. on Interstate 75. A rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed a car windshield and killed a 32-year-old man on Oct. 18.Terray Sylvester/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Photo
Genesee County Sheriff's Officers investigate the scene of a traffic fatality, Oct. 20, 2017, in Vienna Township, Mich. on Interstate 75. A rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed a car windshield and killed a 32-year-old man on Oct. 18.

Five teenage boys in Michigan could face life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder for allegedly throwing a rock at a van that went through the windshield and killed a passenger.

On Oct. 18 at about 8:30 p.m., the victim Kenneth White and his friend were driving home from work, heading south on I-75 at about 70 mph in a van. The driver said he saw a large rock coming toward the vehicle, in which White was the passenger, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell told ABC News.

The rock, according to the driver, entered the passenger side through the windshield, hitting White, 32, in the face and then ricocheted from his face to his chest, Pickell said.

Felony charges filed against teen accused of livestreaming deadly car crash

Five teenage boys have been charged as adults with second-degree murder.

The teen accused of throwing the fatal rock is 17 years old, Pickell said, and the other four teens are 15.

About 20 rocks were found strewn on the highway, Pickell said.

Genesee County Sheriffs Office investigator takes photos from an overpass on Oct. 20, 2017, in Vienna Township, Mich. where a rock was thrown from, smashing a car windshield and killing a 32-year-old man on Oct. 18. Terray Sylvester/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Photo
Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigator takes photos from an overpass on Oct. 20, 2017, in Vienna Township, Mich. where a rock was thrown from, smashing a car windshield and killing a 32-year-old man on Oct. 18.

Pickell told The Associated Press that after the teens allegedly threw the rocks, they went to eat at a McDonald's.

The teens, also facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and malicious destruction of property, made their first appearances in court this morning.

PHOTO: A teenage suspect is led into the courtroom for his arraignment in front of Judge William Crawford on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Genesee County District Court in downtown Flint, Mich.Terray Sylvester/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP
A teenage suspect is led into the courtroom for his arraignment in front of Judge William Crawford on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Genesee County District Court in downtown Flint, Mich.

According to ABC affiliate WJRT in Flint, Michigan, the five teens all pleaded not guilty without making any other statements about the case.

One defense attorney, Erwin Meiers, said, “On behalf of my client, we will wait for the facts to play out as to the culpability of all the defendants in this matter. This unfortunate situation will affect all of the parties for the rest of their lives. There are no winners here. My client is innocent until proven otherwise.”

Another defense attorney, Michael Manley, said, “This case is a tragedy of epic proportions. The public is rightfully outraged at this senseless loss of life. We only ask that people reserve final judgement until the facts can be sorted out in a court of law. We are confident once the details are learned as to each individual’s role, we will be able to fairly resolve this case with Prosecutor Leyton’s office.”

Pickell said White was a father and called the case "tragic" all around with "all of the families ... left grieving."

PHOTO: Family of Ken White, who was killed when a rock was thrown from an overpass on Interstate 75, listen as the alleged perpetrators are arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Genesee County District Court in downtown Flint, Mich.Terray Sylvester /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP
Family of Ken White, who was killed when a rock was thrown from an overpass on Interstate 75, listen as the alleged perpetrators are arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Genesee County District Court in downtown Flint, Mich.

"At the end of the day, nobody wins," Pickell said.

WJRT reported that White's fiance, Amiee Cagle, said she hopes the teen who allegedly threw the rock is sentenced to life in prison.

PHOTO: Ken White and his fiancee Aimee Cagle are pictured in an undated handout photo. White was killed when he was hit by a rock thrown from an overpass on Oct. 20, 2017, in Vienna Township, Mich.Courtesy Aimee Cagle
Ken White and his fiancee Aimee Cagle are pictured in an undated handout photo. White was killed when he was hit by a rock thrown from an overpass on Oct. 20, 2017, in Vienna Township, Mich.

Though Cagle said she will try to forgive the teens, WJRT reported, it won't be easy.

"I know that's what Kenneth would have wanted," she said. "It's going to take time, a lot of time."

ABC News' Dominick Proto, Katherine Carroll and Jeff Costello contributed to this report.

Comments