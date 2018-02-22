Midwest may see record flooding as rain continues

About 19 river gauges in the Midwest are showing major or record flooding this morning, and that figure may swell to almost 30 by the weekend.

Waterways were bolstered by the 4-8 inches of rain that fell from Texas to Arkansas to Michigan. The major storm stalled a bit and is expected to keep dumping precipitation in the middle of the country for the next few days.

Flood watches and warnings this morning stretch from Texas all the way to Vermont. More snow is expected farther north.

As rain continues from Texas to Ohio, parts of Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York may see some snow.

From tonight through tomorrow morning, as heavy rainfall continues, snow is expected from Minneapolis all the way to Boston.

A new storm is expected to move into the Plains by Saturday, bringing with it potentially severe conditions including hail, strong winds and perhaps tornadoes. Snow may fall in Colorado and in the Great Lakes.

Heavy rain is expected to continue for several days from Texas to Ohio. Some areas may see 4-5 more inches. Farther north, more snow is expected.

With more than 100 record highs reported Wednesday in the eastern U.S., temperatures today may be 30-40 degrees cooler. But record heat is expected to continue in parts of the Southeast.