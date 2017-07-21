Minneapolis police chief resigns in wake of fatal shooting of bride-to-be

Jul 21, 2017, 6:56 PM ET
Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau announced that she is resigning in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of an Australian bride-to-be.

"[L]ast Saturday’s tragedy, as well as some other recent incidents, have caused me to engage in deep reflection," Harteau said in part in a statement posted on the police department's Facebook page.

She continued: "The recent incidents do not reflect the training and procedures we’ve developed as a Department. Despite the MPD’s many accomplishments under my leadership over these years and my love for the City, I have to put the communities we serve first. I’ve decided I am willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the very best it can be."

