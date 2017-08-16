5 missing after report of downed Army helicopter off Hawaii

Responders are searching for five missing crewmen after receiving a report of a downed U.S. Army helicopter off the coast of Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said today.

The search was reported late Tuesday night local time, about 2 miles west of Kaena Point, the westernmost tip of land on the island of Oahu.

The Coast Guard said it received a call at shortly after 10 p.m. local time Tuesday from Wheeler Army Airfield personnel who said they had lost communications with one of their Black Hawk aircrews.

"Two Black Hawk aircrews were reportedly conducting training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield at the time communications were lost," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

A debris field was spotted near Kaena Point at 11:28 p.m. local time Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.