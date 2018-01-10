Missing UPenn student found dead, homicide suspected

Jan 10, 2018, 1:32 PM ET
PHOTO: Blaze Bernstein is pictured in an undated handout photo.PlayOrange County Sheriff's Department/AP
A University of Pennsylvania student who mysteriously disappeared in California last week has now been found dead -- and his death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said today.

The body of 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the brush surrounding Borrego Park in Foothill Ranch -- the park where he disappeared a week earlier, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said today. The body was found during a search of the park initiated by sheriff’s investigators, the sheriff's office said.

PHOTO: Borrego Park, California is where Blaze Bernstein was last seen, Jan. 2, 2018.City of Lake Forest California
Borrego Park, California is where Blaze Bernstein was last seen, Jan. 2, 2018.

Bernstein, who had been home in Southern California for winter break, met with a friend last Tuesday and the two drove to Borrego Park, witnesses told the sheriff's department. Bernstein apparently got out of the car about 11 p.m. and went into the park, the sheriff's department said. That's when he vanished and hasn't been heard from since. The park area was searched Friday, Saturday and Sunday to no avail.

PHOTO: Blaze Bernstein, a pre-med student at the University of Pennsylvania, failed to return to his parents home in Foothill Ranch after going to nearby Borrego Park with a friend, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Sheriffs Department.ABC News
Blaze Bernstein, a pre-med student at the University of Pennsylvania, failed to return to his parents' home in Foothill Ranch after going to nearby Borrego Park with a friend, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Department.

PHOTO: The Orange County Sheriffs Department posted this image to their Facebook page on Jan. 6, 2018, saying, Approximately 25 OCSD Reserve deputies are searching the Whiting Ranch area.Orange County Sheriffs Dept./Facebook
The Orange County Sheriff's Department posted this image to their Facebook page on Jan. 6, 2018, saying, "Approximately 25 OCSD Reserve deputies are searching the Whiting Ranch area."

An autopsy will be performed today, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities did not release the cause of death or the condition of the body.

PHOTO: Blaze Bernstein is pictured in an undated handout photo.Orange County Sheriffs Department/AP
Blaze Bernstein is pictured in an undated handout photo.

"Sheriff’s investigators are actively following multiple leads, but no suspect is in custody," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities had said earlier this week that they did not consider the friend a suspect.

