Moments before NYC attack, classes ended for the day at several nearby schools

Several schools are in the immediate area in which a man driving a rental truck plowed into pedestrians and cyclists on a jogging and bike path in lower Manhattan in New York City Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 8 people and injuring at least a dozen more.

The incident happened at 3:05 p.m., right after many schools’ dismissal.

These nearby schools include all grade levels, from kindergarten to high school.

About ten minutes before, I.S. 289 Hudson River Middle School let students out of 10th period before they had to go on lockdown.

Nearby schools went on lockdown requiring students and staff to stay inside.

The closest school was Stuyvesant High School, but all of the schools are within blocks.

The lockdown and shelter-in-place have been lifted for students.

The schools in the area include:

- Stuyvesant High School at 345 Chambers Street

- The Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC)at 199 Chambers Street

- PS 89 at Warren and West Streets

- PS 234 Independence School at 292 Greenwich Street

- IS 289 Hudson River Middle School at 201 Warren Street

One of the main buildings of BMCC was right where the incident happened and they have closed their main campus ramp.

The corner of BMCC’s campus where the incident happened is also where their early childhood center is located.

Many of the students are dressed for the Halloween holiday, as seen when parents came to pick them up.

At the Chambers Street, the truck with a school bus, injuring two adults and two children, police said.

The crash happened in front of students.

"Thank God the trick-or-treaters weren't out yet," one witness said.

After the crash, the driver got out of the truck and allegedly fired shots.