Mother recounts shark attack that took her arm

A North Carolina woman left her home for what was supposed to be a fun-in-the-sun vacation in the Bahamas, but returned a shark attack survivor.

Tiffany Johnson was snorkeling in a shallow reef when she felt a bump from behind.

“I casually turned to my right to look to see and that’s when I was face to face with the shark,” Johnson told ABC affiliate WSOC-TV.

A struggle ensued as the shark clamped down on Johnson’s arm for a few minutes before the mother of three managed to get away.

“I kept trying to yank my hand back and the last time I yanked he had cut it clean off so I was able to actually get free,” Johnson added.

Her husband James jumped to her rescue and doctors in the Bahamas managed to stopped the bleeding.

Now home in North Carolina, Johnson is scheduled for surgery on Friday to prepare her right arm for a prosthetic.