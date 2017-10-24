Motive a mystery in California shootings that killed 2

Authorities in Northern California are investigating shootings that unfolded in multiple locations, including gas stations and a winery, that left two people dead and others injured.

Here's what we know about the case:

The shootings

The first call was reported at about 11:23 a.m. local time Monday in Clearlake Oaks, about 100 miles northwest of Sacramento, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Alan Ashmore, first allegedly fired into several homes in the 13000 block of Anchor Village in Clearlake Oaks, the sheriff's office said. Two men were fatally shot at separate locations in the same block and a woman was also shot on the same street, the sheriff's office said.

KGO

Ashmore then allegedly went to a local gas station and shot at a civilian, the sheriff's office said; the potential victim, who was licensed to carry a weapon, returned fire, hitting the suspect's car.

Ashmore then allegedly shot at people at another gas station, the sheriff's office said.

KGO

Witnesses reported to authorities the direction the suspect was heading on High Valley Road, the sheriff's office said, adding that a fire also happened to be reported on that road. The fire is being investigated as arson and authorities are looking into whether Ashmore started the fire, the sheriff's office said.

A local winery also reported that the suspect shot at employees there, the sheriff's office said.

ABC News

The capture

Lake County Sheriffs Office

Deputies spotted Ashmore’s car and chased him for several miles, the sheriff's office said. When Ashmore came upon a police roadblock, he surrendered without incident, the sheriff's office said.

Several firearms were recovered from the vehicle believed to be the weapons used in the killings, the sheriff's office said.

The charges

The shootings left two adult men dead and two civilians wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. A California Highway Patrol officer was also injured after he was hit by gunfire in his body armor; the officer was treated and released.

Ashmore was arrested for two counts of homicide and multiple other counts of assault with a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin told ABC News Monday that the motive was unknown.

The clerk’s office said today that a criminal complaint has not yet been filed. Ashmore is expected to be arraigned Wednesday and does not yet have an attorney.

ABC News' Alex Stone and Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.