3 dead in 'heinous' Maryland workplace shooting, suspect on the loose

A man who is suspected of killing three co-workers today in Maryland is now wanted in connection to a shooting in Delaware, law enforcement authorities said.

Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, allegedly shot five people, killing three, at the Advanced Granite Solutions office in Edgewood, Maryland.

Prince entered the facility just before 9 a.m. and was an employee there, according to Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. Police were on the scene within six minutes of being notified, authorities said.

A single handgun was used in the attack, police said. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Officials said Prince fled the scene in a 2008 black GMC Acadia. The car has Delaware license plates.

"There’s an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our county," Gahler told reporters. He confirmed that Prince has a criminal history and said he remained "armed and dangerous."

Prince was also wanted in connection to a separate "shooting event" in Wilmington, Delaware, Gahler noted. The shooting was targeted, and Prince allegedly "had beefs" with the victim he shot there, Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Wilmington police said they received the first report of a shooting less than two hours after the shooting in Maryland. The victim was shot twice -- once near his head and once on his body -- but is expected to survive, Tracy said.

Wilmington police confirmed they were actively searching for Prince, who "could be anywhere," Tracy said. After the shooting in Wilmington, police spotted Prince's car, but they lost sight of the vehicle during a brief chase as it was heading north.

Prince has a lengthy criminal history in Delaware, with 15 felony convictions and four misdemeanor convictions in the state, Tracy said.

Gahler said Prince targeted the Maryland home improvement business where he was an employee.

“We know he worked here," Gahler said. "He was scheduled to be at work today.”

He added, "We think it ties into the relationship here at work. I do believe he’s targeting for a specific reason and not general.”

Advanced Granite Solutions' owner Barak Caba said in an interview with The Associated Press that Prince had been working as a machine operator for four months.

Kevin Doyle, 47, told ABC News he was standing next to his work truck in the parking lot adjacent to Advanced Granite Solutions when he saw three employees running out of the back of the building with a "look of terror" on their faces.

Two of the Maryland shooting victims were transported to University of Maryland Medical Center and remain in serious condition, Gahler confirmed.

"Everyone shot is in serious condition," Gahler said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of Prince, including his birth date as well as the vehicle's license plate number.

The tweet warned: "Call 911 if you see the suspect."

RADEE LABEEB PRINCE 11/5/79

2008 Black Chevy Acadia DE Tag PC064273

Prince is believed to have acted alone.

"We do not believe anybody else is connected to the shooting," Gahler said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is working with the FBI to investigate the shooting. An FBI official told ABC News that the agency is treating the incident as "workplace violence" and there are no indications of terrorism at this point in time.

Edgewood is about a 40-minute drive north of Baltimore, and a short distance to the second crime scene in Wilmington.

The close proximity to the crime scene was enough to cause Harford to warn the public that Prince could return quickly.

“He’s mobile," Gahler said. "He could be back here in Harford County in 10 minutes.”

