Mystery ensues after federal prosecutor found dead in Florida

Authorities in Florida are investigating the death of a Miami federal prosecutor and father of three after his body was found on a beach in Hollywood, Florida, on Wednesday.

The body was identified by local police as Beranton Whisenant Jr., 37, and his cause of death is currently being investigated as a crime. Police say he suffered a head wound.

Whisenant worked in the major crimes unit of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami.

Whisenant had been working on visa and passport fraud cases, according to court documents. He also taught a paralegal program at the University of Miami.

The U.S. Attorney's office did not comment about the circumstances or cause of death, but Acting U.S. Attorney Benjamin G. Greenberg did say in a statement the office was "saddened" and "shocked" to learn of Whisenant's death.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office family was deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Beranton’s death," Greenberg said. "He was a great lawyer and wonderful colleague, and we will miss him deeply. Our thoughts are with Beranton’s family and friends.”

Michael Feiler, a local lawyer says he knew Whisenant, told the Miami Herald, that “he was the epitome of a gentleman and possessed an exceptional legal mind.”