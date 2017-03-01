National Cherry Blossoms predicted to bloom historically early

Mar 1, 2017, 12:12 PM ET
PHOTO: Cherry blossoms are pictured during peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. in this stock photo.
Cherry blossoms are pictured during peak bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. in this stock photo.

The iconic pink blossoms lining Washington D.C.'s tidal basin are expected to make their appearance historically early this year.

The Yoshino cherry trees are predicted to reach peak bloom -- when 70 percent of the blossoms are open -- between March 14 and 17. According to the National Parks Service, this could be the earliest date on record.

Because of the early bloom period, the National Cherry Blossom Festival will kick off on March 15 this year, five days earlier than scheduled.

PHOTO: Some color has begun to show as cherry blossom trees begin to bloom along the tidal basin in Washington, March 21, 2016.
Some color has begun to show as cherry blossom trees begin to bloom along the tidal basin in Washington, March 21, 2016.

The tidal basin cherry blossom trees were a gift from Japan to the U.S. and the National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the friendship between the two nations.

"This National Cherry Blossom Festival is the biggest, greatest, most fun celebration of U.S.-Japan friendship anywhere in the world," Japanese Ambassador Kenichiro Sasae said at a press conference this morning. "I don’t need to say 'Make this cherry blossom festival great again,' because it's already great."

PHOTO: Cherry blossoms are seen on a tree in front of the Washington Monument, Jan. 2, 2016, in Washington.
Cherry blossoms are seen on a tree in front of the Washington Monument, Jan. 2, 2016, in Washington.

The 2017 event marks the 90th anniversary of the first festival and the 105th anniversary of Japan's tree donation. The month-long celebration features parties, cultural events, a parade, a kite festival and fireworks.