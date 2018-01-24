NCAA examining how Michigan State handled Nassar case

The NCAA is looking into how Michigan State University handled a case involving Larry Nassar, the sports doctor who pleaded guilty in November to sexual assault charges.

"The NCAA has sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State University regarding potential NCAA rules violations related to the assaults Larry Nassar perpetrated against girls and young women, including some student-athletes at Michigan State," the NCAA said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Nassar worked as an athletic trainer at Michigan State for over two decades. He started in his position as national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics in 1996.

Former Michigan State athletes have joined U.S. Olympians among the more than 150 women and girls who confronted Nassar or had their personal statements read during his sentencing hearing.

Nassar, 54, is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Under his plea deal, in which he admitted to assaulting seven people in the Lansing area, he faces at least 25 to 40 years in prison. He's already been sentenced to 60 years on federal child pornography charges.