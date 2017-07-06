NJ Transit train derails at NYC's Penn Station, service suspended

Jul 6, 2017, 10:20 PM ET
PHOTO: Passengers and law enforcement and transit officials on a derailed NJ Transit rail car at New York Citys Penn Station on July 6, 2017.Rich Denison/Facebook
Passengers and law enforcement and transit officials on a derailed NJ Transit rail car at New York City's Penn Station on July 6, 2017.

A New Jersey Transit train derailed Thursday night at New York City's Penn Station, resulting in the suspension of NJ Transit service in and out of the nation's busiest train station, according to the state-owned mass transportation system.

"Train service is suspended in/out of PSNY due to minor NJ Transit train derailment. All mid-town direct trains will be diverted to Hoboken," NJ Transit tweeted.

WABC reported that the derailment happened around 9:10 p.m.

According to WABC, the train, NJ Transit #3276, derailed as it was pulling into Penn Station. Approximately 180 passengers and crew members were on board at the time of the derailment.

Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road service has not been suspended.

ABC News' Alexandra Faul and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.