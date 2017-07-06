A New Jersey Transit train derailed Thursday night at New York City's Penn Station, resulting in the suspension of NJ Transit service in and out of the nation's busiest train station, according to the state-owned mass transportation system.

"Train service is suspended in/out of PSNY due to minor NJ Transit train derailment. All mid-town direct trains will be diverted to Hoboken," NJ Transit tweeted.

NJ TRANSIT train service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York due to a minor NJT derailment in New York. (1/2) — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 7, 2017

All Midtown DIRECT trains are being diverted into Hoboken Terminal. NJT is cross-honoring w/ PATH, & NJ TRANSIT & Private bus carriers. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 7, 2017

WABC reported that the derailment happened around 9:10 p.m.

According to WABC, the train, NJ Transit #3276, derailed as it was pulling into Penn Station. Approximately 180 passengers and crew members were on board at the time of the derailment.

Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road service has not been suspended.

Ambulance and fire department responders to penn station train derailment pic.twitter.com/zxh3wRu0Ek — Mike Hull (@MikeHull11) July 7, 2017

ABC News' Alexandra Faul and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.