No nor'easter, but winter storms expected on first day of spring

Mar 17, 2018, 6:46 PM ET
PHOTO: @CaltransDist3 tweeted video on March 17, 2018 of road crews continuing to clear I-80 through the Sierras in California after heavy snow.Play@CaltransDist3/Twitter
Wet and chilly winter weather is expected to strike the eastern U.S. early this week.

That's actually a reprieve for the mid-Atlantic region, which will likely be spared a fourth nor'easter storm, according to ABC News' meteorologist Dan Peck.

PHOTO: Weather forecasts show that another Noreaster storm was building strength but pulled back on Friday.ABC News
PHOTO: The bulk of the storm is expected to drift out to sea.ABC News
Heavy rain in the southern states like North Carolina, and a blast of snow up along the northeast states like New York will begin overnight on Monday and into Tuesday -- officially the first day of spring.

PHOTO: Temperatures are still expected to remain below average bringing cold on both the East and West Coasts. ABC News
Temperatures are still expected to remain "below average" bringing cold on both the East and West Coasts.

Weather forecasts appeared to show that another Nor'easter storm was building strength. Those predictions, Peck added, have pulled back on Friday, with the bulk of the storm expected to drift out to sea.

Temperatures are still expected to remain "below average" and, Peck suggested, with cold conditions on both the East and West coasts.

