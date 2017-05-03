A college campus in Irving, Texas, is currently on lockdown due to an active shooter, police said.

The Irving Police Department first confirmed on Twitter that there is an active shooter at North Lake College, a two-year public community college located in the Las Colinas area of Irving with more than 10,000 students.

Active shooter at Northlake College - avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

The Irving Police Department told ABC News that officers are on scene, working to clear the college campus. Police said they cannot confirm any injuries or fatalities at this time, adding that there "may be injuries."

North Lake College notified its students and faculty of the lockdown on Twitter, urging those not on campus to "stay away for your own safety."

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

The college also tweeted that police are on the scene.

We are still on Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police is on the scene. — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

ABC News' Michael Kreisel contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.