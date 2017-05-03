North Lake College in Texas on lockdown due to active shooter, police say

May 3, 2017, 1:40 PM ET
VIDEO: Police said there is an active shooter at North Lake College in Irving, Texas.PlayWFAA
WATCH Texas college locked down due to active shooter

A college campus in Irving, Texas, is currently on lockdown due to an active shooter, police said.

The Irving Police Department first confirmed on Twitter that there is an active shooter at North Lake College, a two-year public community college located in the Las Colinas area of Irving with more than 10,000 students.

The Irving Police Department told ABC News that officers are on scene, working to clear the college campus. Police said they cannot confirm any injuries or fatalities at this time, adding that there "may be injuries."

North Lake College notified its students and faculty of the lockdown on Twitter, urging those not on campus to "stay away for your own safety."

The college also tweeted that police are on the scene.

ABC News' Michael Kreisel contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.