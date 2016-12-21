Officer Pulls Over Speeding Student, Teaches Him to Tie a Tie

A Wisconsin college student got an unexpected lesson when a police officer pulled him over as he rushed to find a friend to help him tie his necktie before he had to give an important class presentation.

Officer Martin Folczyk with the Menomonie Police Department in the northwestern part of the state pulled over University of Wisconsin-Stout student Trevor Keeney for speeding on November 30.

The officer quickly switched modes as he worked to secure a decent knot in Keeney's tie while at the same time making sure his license and insurance papers checked out.

Officer Folczyk let Keeney off with a warning -- and a properly knotted necktie.

Keeney told ABC News that he went on to get 92 percent on his presentation for an outside sales class.

As an added bonus, the Menomonie police chief invited Keeney to the station for a lesson in the art of tying a necktie.

"I went back and met with him for about 30 minutes and he taught me! It was cool," Keeney told ABC News.