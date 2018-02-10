Two officers were shot and killed Saturday in Ohio, police said.

The Westerville Police Department officers were shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call in the suburban city about 20 miles north of Columbus.

One officer died on the scene, and the other at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, police said.

Gov. John Kasich tweeted his condolences.

I am very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers today. I have spoken with Westerville city leaders and pledged the full assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol in any way they need. (1/2) — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 10, 2018

"We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty," the city government of Westerville tweeted.

We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty. Please continue to follow back for more information. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

The city later added in an updated tweet: "It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty."

It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty. We will share more details here as it becomes available. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

A suspect is in custody and has been transported to a local hospital, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.