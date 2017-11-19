Ohio teen's prosthetic leg doesn't hold him back on football field

Zach Patterson routinely breaks his leg on the football field but keeps coming back for more.

"I broke my leg again, like I always do," the suited-up teen said while on the sidelines cheering on his fellow Grizzlies as a diehard player on the freshman squad for Wadsworth High School in Ohio.

Zach was born with one foot deformed, his parents told told ABC News affiliate WEWS-TV in Cleveland.

“When he was 10 months old, we made the decision to have the foot amputated to give him the best possible life, chance, to walk, to run, to play sports," his mother Cari Patterson, said.

The parents simply hoped Zach would walk one day.

"There’s no book. It’s hard," his father, Brian Patterson, said.

But their son grew to adore athletics and is now playing full-contact football.

Now, with a donated $40,000 athletic-performance prosthetic, Zach is competing and sometimes surpassing rivals.

Zach told WEWS-TV, "I can run 10 times as fast. I can do everything 10 times better."