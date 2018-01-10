Hollywood stars shared images of flood-ravaged roads and destroyed homes in Southern California on Tuesday as they asked their fans to support those who have been impacted by the deadly mudslides there.

At least 13 people were killed and more than two dozen others were injured in weather-related incidents in Southern California this week as torrential rains led to flash flooding and mudslides in the area, authorities said Tuesday. Many of the communities impacted are still reeling from the devastation caused by the deadly wildfires last month.

Television mogul Oprah Winfrey, who owns a property in the coastal city of Montecito, California, said she woke up to a “blazing gas fire” in her neighborhood and shared images of her backyard buried in mud.

“What a day! Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara. Woke up to this blazing gas fire,” Winfrey said in an Instagram post Tuesday. “Helicopters rescuing my neighbors. Looking for missing persons. 13 lives lost.”

Actor Rob Lowe, who also has a home in Montecito, said he was “preparing for whatever may come.”

“Mourning the dead in our little town tonight. Praying for the survivors and preparing for whatever may come,” he wrote in a Tweet Tuesday night.

He referred to Winfrey’s home in an earlier tweet, saying, “Media talking about @OPRAH “maybe” running for President in 3 years. Meanwhile, AS WE SPEAK, her Montecito home’s a staging ground for helicopter rescues. Priorities? Anyone?”

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman shared an image of what appeared to be a damaged home and vehicle on Tuesday and said his prayers those impacted by tragic mudslides.

“Montecito has been a special place for me and my family for many years but it’s a place that’s been hit hard in recent weeks,” Aikman said. “My prayers are with all of those impacted by the latest mudslides.

Supermodels sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid shared aerial images of their hometown of Montecito submerged in water.

“My beautiful hometown of Montecito.... Where my roots were placed, where my mother raised me and my family. Completely under water. I really can't believe it,” Bella Hadid wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “I am praying and thinking so much for our friends in the hospital and their families that are still missing.”

“My beautiful home town, just after getting through weeks of wild fire, has been hit by a major storm. That “river” is the 101 freeway. Please keep the families of Santa Barbara in your thoughts and prayers,” Gigi Hadid added in her own post on Twitter.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres had shared the same photo on Twitter as she urged people to show their “love and support” for the victims.