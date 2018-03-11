Package with hazardous substance injures postal workers

Three United States Postal Service employees were hospitalized after coming in contact with a package containing an unknown hazardous substance at an upstate New York mail-sorting facility, according to the Albany County Fire Coordinator. The incident occurred early Sunday morning in Colonie, New York, near Albany.

One employee broke out in a rash after coming in contact with the package, and a second employee had a similar reaction just by opening the door to the room containing the package, according to ABC News affiliate WTEN in Albany.

The affected employees had to be quarantined by hazmat teams before going to an area hospital, Albany County Fire said. They have since been released without complications.

Authorities say there is no danger that anyone will received a contaminated package in the mail.

Hazmat teams are cleaning the building, and there is an ongoing investigation.

ABC News’ Constance Johnson contributed to this report.