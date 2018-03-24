March for Our Lives will 'start a revolution,' Parkland school-shooting survivor says

Mar 24, 2018, 7:31 AM ET
PHOTO: David Hogg, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School, speaks during a rally with Thurgood Marshall Academy students in advance of Saturdays March for Our Lives event in Washington, March 22, 2018. PlayEric Thayer/Reuters
A student survivor of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, who is helping to lead the March for Our Lives for gun control said today's protests in Washington, D.C., and around the country "are going to start a revolution."

"We are sick and tired of the inaction here in Washington and around the country" by politicians who are "owned by the NRA," David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, said on "Good Morning America" this morning. "Today we are going to start a revolution."

"We will change America with or without these politicians," continued Hogg, who lost 17 classmates and teachers in the mass shooting on Feb. 14.

Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people to converge on Washington, D.C., for the March for Our Lives, with hundreds of other protests also planned today around the country and the world.

PHOTO: David Hogg, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student and activist, speaks with students about activism in the face of gun violence at Thurgood Marshall Academy in Washington, March 22, 2018.Erin Schaff/The New York Times via Redux
David Hogg, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student and activist, speaks with students about activism in the face of gun violence at Thurgood Marshall Academy in Washington, March 22, 2018.

Hogg has been a harsh critic of the National Rifle Association.

The NRA is "just disgusting," the teen told ABC News' "This Week" last month. "They act like they don't still own these politicians, but they do."

PHOTO: David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, shared a powerful message in the wake of the school shooting on Good Morning America, Feb. 15, 2018.ABC News
David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, shared a powerful message in the wake of the school shooting on "Good Morning America," Feb. 15, 2018.

Since the Parkland school shooting, Hogg and classmates including Cameron Kasky, Emma Gonzalez, Alex Wind and Jaclyn Corin have played a leading role in helping to jumpstart a movement for greater restrictions on guns. A GoFundMe for March for Our Lives raised $3.3 million, and celebrities such as George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey contributed.

PHOTO: Students Kelsey Friend and David Hogg recount their stories about yesterdays mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 15, 2018.Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Students Kelsey Friend and David Hogg recount their stories about yesterday's mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 15, 2018.

