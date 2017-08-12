Pat Robertson hospitalized after falling from horse

Pat Robertson, the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network and a familiar face on its flagship program The 700 Club, has been hospitalized, CBN announced Friday.

The 87-year-old, who also founded the private Christian university Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, was hospitalized after falling while horseback riding.

"Horseback riding is one of Robertson’s greatest passions and at the age of 87 still enjoys riding on a regular basis," said CBN, a 55-year-old global ministry.

Robertson is expected to make "a full recovery," CBN said, citing his doctors.