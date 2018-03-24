Paul McCartney, citing John Lennon's murder, joins March for Our Lives in New York

Wearing a black T-shirt that read "We can end gun violence," Paul McCartney joined the March for our Lives in New York City Saturday.

Interested in Gun Control? Add Gun Control as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Gun Control news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The 75-year-old former Beatle and his wife, Nancy, joined a multitude of marchers on the Upper West Side in Manhattan to call for an end to gun violence, in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in a high school in Parkland, Florida.

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here," McCartney told a CNN reporter. "So, it's important to me."

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

McCartney's band-mate and songwriting partner John Lennon was gunned down in December 1980 outside the Dakota apartment building at West 72nd Street and Central Park West.

Lorna Mae Johnson, the assitant treasuruer of the Democratic National Committee, posted a brief video of McCartney exhorting people to make use of the electoral franchise.

"Get out and vote out," McCartney said. "You can make the change, it's up to you."