Three people -- including an infant -- survived after a small plane crashed into a parked car near a runway in Wisconsin, according to authorities.

A male survivor suffered the most serious injuries, according to the Brookfield Police Department. The extent of his injuries was not known.

The man's wife was not as seriously injured, and the infant did not appear to be injured, police said. All three passengers were conscious when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The man and his wife were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, while the infant was taken to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin to be checked out as a precaution, police said.

The three were from out of state, according to police.

The single-engine plane had departed from Capitol Airport when it lost altitude, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson. It is not clear where the plane was traveling to.

It is not clear whether the plane struck something before it crashed into the parked car, police said. No one was in the vehicle when the plane crashed into it.

Both the plane and vehicle suffered significant damage, according to police.

The FAA is investigating the crash. The airport will be closed for the next 24 hours.

ABC News' Erin Dooley and Jason Volack contributed to this report.